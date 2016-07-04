Heat can't keep children from Children's Sidewalk Parade

Area Parents brought their children out to the 54th Children's Sidewalk Parade, which began around 10:20 a.m. on Monday, despite the temperatures being around 90 degrees at the start, and only getting hotter.

However, the heat wasn't as big of a worry to some, because of how early the parade started.

"No we weren't worried about the temperature, it's somewhat earlier in the day," parent Jeremy Langdale said. "Warm but definitely got hotter as the day went on."

The families and children decorated wagons, motorized vehicles, bikes and more for the parade,some even had solo cups attached to their bikes. Parent Danny Ratliff says he hasn't seen something like this even, where it's specifically for children. He also says he likes to be able to get the kids out of the house.

"It's fun to get the kids out and see what every one else does," says Ratliff. "Momma put a lot of decorations on the wagon. Get them out and do something active."

And while some kids looked forward to either the decorating, July Fourth. or the ride itself,others were just looking to cool off at the end.

There was not an announcement as to how many children did participate in today's event. You can also follow everything Star Spangled salute though Newswest9.com



Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.