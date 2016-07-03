Canopy wipes out power line in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Canopy wipes out power line in Odessa

Canopy wipes out power line leaving two blocks without power in Odessa(Source: KWES) Canopy wipes out power line leaving two blocks without power in Odessa(Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Residents off of the 300 block of Santa Rita and Conet Dr. are without power this afternoon.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a downed power line. Officials told our team on scene a canopy knocked it down.

Oncor also responded to the neighborhood.

They have a crew trying to repair the damage.

Fire fighters are still monitoring the area making sure no one gets near the power line.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly