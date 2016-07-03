Canopy wipes out power line in Odessa

Canopy wipes out power line leaving two blocks without power in Odessa(Source: KWES)

Residents off of the 300 block of Santa Rita and Conet Dr. are without power this afternoon.

Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a downed power line. Officials told our team on scene a canopy knocked it down.

Oncor also responded to the neighborhood.

They have a crew trying to repair the damage.

Fire fighters are still monitoring the area making sure no one gets near the power line.

