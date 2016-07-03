Upton County Deputies looking for suspects involved with vandalism

The Upton County Sheriff's office needs your help capturing an individual or individuals involved with recent criminal mischief.

The Texas Department of Transportation building on West 5th Street was found with spray paint markings on the outside of the building on May 1.

On May 4, a home on the west side of McCamey was found with green spray paint markings on the side of the home.

On May 21, the McCamey Dollar Store was found with spray paint markings on the side of the building.

The Upton County Sheriff's Office is rewarding anyone $500 with information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved. You will remain anonymous. Contact Investigator Dusty Kilgore with this information at (432) 693-2422.

