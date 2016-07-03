Goodnight Loving Trail celebration holds a chuck wagon picnic

Family fun continues through 4th of July weekend in Crane. (Source: Goodnight Loving Trail Celebration)

The 150th Anniversary for the Goodnight Loving Trail celebration continues Sunday on 6th Street Park in Crane.

It celebrates the trail that passed through Crane in 1866 by cattlemen Charles Goodnight and Oliver Loving.

The event will be holding a chuck wagon picnic presented by Abell-Hanger. The serving line opens at 12 p.m. Reservations are required. Dinner is $15 for adults at $10 for children. No refunds, rain or shine. The event is limited to 150 guests.

