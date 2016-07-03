Crane celebrates 150th anniversary of the Goodnight Loving Trail

The city of Crane celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Goodnight Loving Trail, a trail that passed through Crane in 1866 by cattlemen Charles Goodnight and Oliver Loving.

"Makes us proud that part of the trail came through Crane County so we're really happy," said Mayor of Crane Mark Pahl. "It's great to bring this back for our history for the youth, for me as well, I've lived here all my life and I'm learning stuff by the hour."

Admission is completely free with some paid activities. Penny Stauffer is the event coordinator, she said the money raised goes to the community in Crane like school groups that will benefit from the funds.

"Any money that we raise will go to educating people about our history and continuing the legacy of Charles Goodnight and Oliver Loving," said Stauffer.

The celebration taught more history with historians and a reenactment. One historian from San Antonio portrayed his great grandfather who was a confederate soldier in 1863.

"Granddad was pretty rustic in his own mind in the state of Texas," said historian Gilbert Tafolla Hernandez. "The understanding is we come out to portray our heritage and give an understanding of what our history in Texas is all about. Granddad has been a big part of it and it will continue to grow for the years to come."

The event is a two day celebration and a parade will be held on Monday starting at 9 a.m. The fun continues for the family with a car show, reenactments, and livestock with MR-BAR-O Longhorns.

The anniversary will continue teaching the youth of Crane's history and for everyone to accept our differences.

"I hope that we learn from the mistakes of our past to be more cordial and learn to listen to one another," said Stauffer.

