Fort Stockton woman killed in Pecos County crash

PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A Fort Stockton woman was killed after her car rolled and caught fire in Pecos County this morning.

Department of Public Safety Troopers said Carrie Dale Gray, 47, was driving north on U.S. 67 when her car left the roadway.

It entered the west barrow ditch, hit a culvert, rolled and was caught on fire.

Troopers do not know if Gray was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

