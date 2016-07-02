Memorial Gardens Park closing for maintenance

Beginning July 5, Memorial Gardens Park will be closed for 10 days for maintenance on the two bridges.

Odessa City Officials say they've received numerous reports of aggressive geese, health and sanitation concerns at the park.

The Texas Wildlife Services Program will be trying to reduce the overpopulation of wild fowl at the pond as well.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but the temporary closure of the park is necessary for the health and safety of our citizens,” Steve Patton, Director of Parks & Recreation said.



The park is expected to reopen on July 14.



For more information you can email or call Andrea Goodson, Public Information Coordinator, at 432-257-0537.

