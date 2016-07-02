Eddy County Sheriff Office looking for suspects in vehicle theft, property damage

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need your help solving two car thefts and criminal damage to a property, causing more than $1000.00 in damages.

The crime happened after 2:30 a.m. on June 20th.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Pecos Highway and Roberson Road after residents reported a two cars being stolen.

The victim told officials his 2004 Chevrolet Duramax Pickup and a Polaris ATV had been stolen from his home.

Officials found the cars while searching the area. Deputies said it appeared that the suspect(s) stole the vehicles with an ATV located in the bed and stuck a gate near the residence.

If you have any information about the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes,you can call the Eddy County Sheriff’s Department at (575) 887-7551.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at Eddy County Crimestoppers.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at (575)887-1888) or texting "StopACrime" to 274637.

You can also go through the Tipsoft link here.

All tips remain anonymous and confidential and may result in a reward of up to $1,000.00.

