Odessa closes street for Firecracker Fandango celebration

The City of Odessa has requested closure of Grant Street (Highway 385) between Second Street (Business Interstate 20) and Fifth Street on Saturday, July 2, 2016.

Grant Street is closed today between Second Street and Fifth Street.

The closure is to accommodate the annual Firecracker Fandango celebration.

The road closed around 6 a.m. It is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Sunday, July 3.

The City of Odessa planned a detour taking motorists one block east to use Texas Avenue.

However, city officials remind you Texas Avenue is not divided by a concrete median in this area. Drivers are asked to take extreme caution in these locations.

