Keeping cool during the West Texas hot summer heat

With July and August being the hottest months in West Texas, the heat can make summer feel unbearable.

Water or drinks that have electrolytes can keep you hydrated in the heat.

"Most importantly lots of fluids especially, when you're working outdoors," said Physical assistant Tabatha Pittman with the Medical Center Hospital. "You start feeling thirsty, that's the first sign of dehydration."

She recommends if you have kids, have Pedialytes on hand or if you plan on working outside during the day, plan your day earlier to avoid being out in the sun for too long.

"In the early part of the afternoon until about four, that's going to be your hottest times," said Pittman.

She said she's seen patients come in with symptoms such as headaches or vomiting. Although these symptoms are common for many illnesses, sometimes it can be dehydration.

"Sweating profusely, starting to act like they have an altered behavior which is untypical for them, that's when I start to alert somebody and get them evaluated for dehydration."

Staying out in the sun can not only cause dehydration since there are other types of heat concerns such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat rash or the most serious, a heat stroke.

To avoid these symptoms, hydrating yourself is key to keeping yourself cool. People should drink about eight glasses of water every day, wear a hat or stay under an umbrella while you're under the sun.

