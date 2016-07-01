Rain showers will impact some areas this holiday weekend.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be in the forecast this holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will also return into the triple digits by Sunday and Monday. With the warm temperatures and an upper level disturbance, a few isolated thunderstorms will be expected by the afternoon and the evening on Monday. Midland and Odessa could also see these showers on Monday. Stay weather informed all weekend long.

Please limit your outdoor activities between 3-7 for both Sunday and Monday with temperatures returning into the triple digits. Heat indexes will be around 110 degrees. Use lots of sunscreen and drink plenty of water. Remember to check with Meteorologist Derrick Jackson and Meteorologist Rachel Briers for changing weather conditions.