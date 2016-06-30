Claudia Nsangolo was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. She studied Broadcast Journalism at the University of North Texas. She grew up watching Oprah Winfrey’s talk show and it’s safe to say she was inspired to follow her footsteps.



Claudia hopes to one day have her own TV show where she can also inspire young girls to be whoever they want to be, causing the same impact Oprah had on her.



During her leisure time, she likes to read books, magazines, blog sites and cook.

Claudia is excited to be a part of the News west nine team and looks forward to getting well acquainted with the Permian Basin.

If you have any story ideas you can contact her at snsangolo@kwes.com