Odessa Police Department asking for public's help in aggravated robbery

On June 28, a robbery was reported at the Star Envios in Odessa located at 822 South Crane.

A male subject entered the store and demanded all of the cash while displaying a firearm.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information in reference to the subject's identity is encouraged to call Detective D. Seago at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

