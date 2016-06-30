Go Texan restaurant round-up to hold special event

Monday, July 4, all JumBurrito locations in the Midland/Odessa area will be holding a special event.

All their chorizo breakfast specials will be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.

They will also be having a special the entire day of Monday, which includes a chorizo, potato, egg and cheese breakfast special.

Well we're just so grateful to be apart of this promotion with JumBurrito," Tina Corbett, Director of Development for the West Texas Food Bank said. "There so community oriented giving back to those, you know that are in need so we are hopeful that everyone will come out... buy a burrito."

Corbett said summer is one of the hungriest times of the year since kids are out of school.

This special includes a jumbo burrito made with El Paso's Peyton all-beef chorizo, served with hash browns and a 32 oz. drink for $6.25.

