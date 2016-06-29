Missing Midland man found safe in Stanton

A Midland man, who was reported missing on Wednesday, was found safe in Stanton.

Erica Dubose, house manager with Rock House of Midland said Darrien Gutierrez, 21, was located Wednesday night in Stanton.

At the moment, Rock House has not released how Gutierrez got to Stanton, or what his health condition is.

