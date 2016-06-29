Midland police help finding missing woman

Midland police are asking for the public's help in finding 23-year-old Jezzelle Monique Pena.

She was last seen Friday, June 24 around noon heading to the post office.

Since it has officially been a week, Public Information Officer, Sarah Bustilloz said they started reaching out to the public.

"We are starting to be more concerned about the length of time she's been missing," Bustilloz said.

Right now, foul play doesn't seem to be a factor, Bustilloz said.

Pena is 5'3", 160 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing spandex leggings, a black spaghetti strap top and black Converse shoes.

Pena has a squirrel and butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder.

MPD communications specialist, Rachel Walker, said there has been no updates since they added the post on FaceBook, but are still searching for her.

If you have seen Pena or have information about her whereabouts, please call MPD at 432-685-7108.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.