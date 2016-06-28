Midland Spaceport Development Corporation holding public meeting Tuesday

The Board of Directors of the Midland Spaceport Development Corporation (MSDC) is set to meet in a special session at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday at 300 North Loraine.

The Board will consider approving plans for the Spaceport Business Park Roadway and Infrastructure Improvement Project along with approving the budget for the fiscal year 2017.

The meeting is open to the public. News West 9 will have updates from the meeting online and on-air.

