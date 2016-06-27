Midland Fire Marshal says firework laws are for protection

If you're planning on shooting off fireworks this Fourth of July, it's important to remember when and where you can shoot them off.

Midland County Fire Marshal Dale Little said there is a small number of places you can legally shoot them off, but they do exist.

"Fireworks are illegal at any time inside the city limits of Midland or Odessa," said Little. "But in the county, they can be shot in the county on your own property or if you have permission from the landowner that you're shooting it off of and we want to see that in writing that way we know that people have permission to be on that land."

Little said that most of the reasoning behind the strict rules on fireworks is for the safety of residents as well as to prevent fires from breaking out.

"They do set fires and anytime that you're in populated area and fireworks are shot, whether its in a populated part of the county," said Little "You have a chance of it getting into a pile of trash or something that can set a fire."

