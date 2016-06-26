Troopers say drunk driver crashed into restaurant

Odessa DPS Troopers say Saul Omar Rodriquez Avila crashed into Polo's Mexican Food restaurant in Odessa just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Trooper Oscar Villarreal says Avila was driving west before he turned south onto Redondo Avenue, crashing into the restaurant.

Avila was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Troopers say no one was at the restaurant at the time so there are no injuries but there is significant damage to the building.

