Areal flood advisory in effect for Midland and Ector County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Areal flood advisory in effect for Midland and Ector County

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm clouds over Midland. (Source: KWES) Storm clouds over Midland. (Source: KWES)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for Midland and Ector County until 3:15 p.m.

There is also a flash flood warning for Upton until 3:45 p.m.

We will continue to update as we receive more information.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly