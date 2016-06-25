Midland teen dances to inspire the community

A Midland teen is showing the community his passion out on the street. He spends hours dancing right outside his work and said it's not about the money but doing what he loves.

"Every time I dance, the headphones are in, I tune everything out and I see nothing but me," said dancer Jesse Rodriquez, 16.

"When I dance, I try to make it like a story. A small story people can see where I'm coming from. People can see my side of the view."

Even in the scorching heat, he'll dance for hours while cars pass by with people smiling and cheering him on.

"I had a couple women who have told me they've gone through divorce, just hard times and watching me dance really brightened up their day," said Rodriquez. "That made me feel good."

He said his uncle was the person who inspired him to start moving his feet.

"He was a great dancer. I liked the way it made him feel when he was getting it," said Rodriquez. "He knows I looked up to him and he knows I've come a long way."

Rodriquez is so passionate about dancing, he won't even take money from the people in the community who try to stop by and offer him cash.

"I'm not out here to take nobody's money or to advertise," he said. "I'm here to do what I love to do best."

His co-workers and friends said they support him 100%.

"He's one of my youth members," said Belen Delao. "He's awesome. We love the way he dances. We just put him out there wherever we go, retreats, whatever, we ask him to dance for us."

He said at the end of the day, he wants people know one thing.

"If you have something you want to do and you're scared cause of what other people are gonna think, don't think of what other people are gonna say. Do it. If it makes you happy, go for it."

Rodriquez is going to be a junior in high school. He said the plans for the future is to go to college and help families in less fortunate countries.

