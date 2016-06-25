Ector Theater last showing tonight

After more than 50 years of providing the Permian Basin with films and live entertainment

the Ector Theater is closing its doors. The city of Odessa owns the theater and leases it out to the group, Friends of The Ector Theater Inc., are closing its doors tonight after one final showing, a documentary called Mexico's Bravest Man.

"But now we're giving the key back to them because they're getting ready to start work on a convention center in downtown Odessa and the theater is going to be a part of that,” Artistic Director Don Stice said.

The Friends of the Ector Theater Inc., two of which are Stice and his wife, have run the theater since 2001, after it was closed by the city for a breath stint in the 90s. He said, though the city was the one that made the decision on closing it, retirement was already something he and his wife had contemplated.

"They let us know that that's what they're doing and we've known for about six or eight months I guess that it was heading this way,” Stice said.

After being in charge of the upkeep for 15 years, Don and his wife feel it's time to retire... no matter how sad it will be.

"It's going to be sad next week after we turn the key in and know that we won't be walking back into the building again to take care of it,” Stice said. “It's going to be sad, but we've had a good run."

The last show at the theater was Charlie Minns’ "Mexico’s bravest man" with the last showing at 9 p.m. tonight. If you missed the showing but do want to watch the documentary, you can either get to the theater by 11 p.m. on Saturday to buy a copy of the D-V-D or visit Minn’s website here.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.