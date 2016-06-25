One person airlifted after a two car crash in Andrews - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

ANDREWS, TX (KWES) -

The Andrews Volunteer Fire Department reported a major car crash at East 176 and FM1788 around 6:30 p.m.

Two cars were involved, a four door pick-up and a sedan.

Traffic was shutdown but has been restored.

One person was airlifted to a hospital in Odessa.

