Rain return to west Texas & Southeastern New Mexico

As an upper level low spins over the border of Mexico, this will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday and Monday. The best chance of rain will cover over the mountains and the plains. Expect some of the storms to move in from the east and even impact the Basin. Not expecting and severe weather, but some of the storms can become strong and produce some cloud to ground lightning.

Temperatures will be a little cooler for both Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday we will set around average (94). Thursday temperatures will return to above average and become warmer. Expecting us to cool by next week as high temperatures could return into the 80's next week.