Freedom Run to kick off weekend Fourth of July events

The 2016 Atmos Energy Freedom Run kicks off in Midland on Saturday, July 2.

All runners, joggers and walkers are invited to kick of the Independence Day festivities.

The first 200 registrants are guaranteed to receive an event T-shirt.

Registration is now open for the 5K chip-timed race, which will start at 8 a.m. from the First Baptist Church north parking lot located at 2104 W. Louisiana Avenue.

Pre-race registration is also available online at www.midlandtexas.gov/freedomrun for $30 per person through June 29.

You can also register on the day of the event starting at 6:30 a.m. for $35 per person.

Participants are invited to wear patriotic gear to the event to turn the streets of Midland red, white and blue during the race.

All registrants will be eligible for the chance to win a GoPro camera.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Midland Municipal Employees Scholarship Fund, a non-profit organization that provides college scholarships annually to dependents of City of Midland employees, according to the City of Midland's website.

For more information or to register, you can visit www.midlandtexas.gov/freedomrun or contact MMESF Board President,Gabe McClelland, at gmcclelland@midlandtexas.gov or by phone at 432-685-7983.

