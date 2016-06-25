Route for fourth of July parade in Snyder

Snyder's annual Fourth of July parade will follow the same route as previous years, according to Chamber of Commerce events coordinator, Josh Ortegon.

The parade is set to start at Moffett Field and will head southeast down Towle Park Road North.

The entire parade will pass the skate park, the pool and the splash pad and will follow the loop in front of the playground equipment near the former Prairie Dog Town.

From there, it is expected to turn on to Towle Park Road and will pass the pavilion and armory before ending at the final destination, the youth baseball fields.

A portion of Houston Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting at 7 a.m.

It will remained closed until the end of the parade.

South of Houston Avenue will also be barricaded at the intersection of 42nd Street.

The staging area will be the same as previous years, and the only vehicles driving in the parade will be allowed through this staging area.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with line-up beginning at 9 a.m.

Ortegon said those who want to participate in the parade do not have to register.

