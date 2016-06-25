Leaving children in hot car remains issue

According to a press release by the Texas Department of Public Safety, as summer temperatures increase, children are at greater risk of injury or death if left unattended in a vehicle, where warmer weather resides.

Every year children die from a heatstroke after being left in a vehicle or entering a vehicle unnoticed.

A child should never be left unattended in a vehicle, and the DPS is asking for the public's help to assist the issue.

"Members of the public can also do their part to keep kids safe by notifying emergency personnel if they witness a child alone or in distress inside vehicle, regardless of the weather," DPS Director, Steven McCraw said.

Temperatures inside a car can rise more than 20 degrees in only 10 minutes, even with an outside temperature of 60 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The temperature in a car can reach a high of 110 degrees.

Leaving windows partially rolled down does not help either.

"It's not a wise idea, it's better not to do it," Sergeant Oscar Villarreal said. "There's no point to leave a child or a dog in a car or any pet for that matter."

The press release also stated young children are particularly at risk because their bodies heat up faster than an adult.

DPS offers the following tips for preventing vehicular heatstroke deaths and injuries:

Always check the back seats of your vehicle before walking away.

Establish reminders that help ensure you remove children from the vehicle.

Call 911 if you see a child alone in a car; emergency personnel will instruct you what to do next.

If a child goes missing, open the doors and trunks to every vehicle in the area. Many heat stroke deaths occur when a child accesses a parked car unnoticed.

Teach children not to play in vehicles and make sure to play the keys out of reach when not being used.

Additionally, the press release adds not to forget animals in cars as well.

Animals are also susceptible to heat-related injuries or deaths.

Don't put your pets or children in these dangerous conditions.

