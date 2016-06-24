Food2Kids program will feed more kids in Midland County

The Food2Kids program is feeding hungry kids in Midland county.

The program feeds about 220 students a month and the number of children who are missing meals is increasing. They collect non-perishable balanced food items for students during the school year to take home on the weekend. Teachers will select students they see who are at high risk, meaning students who are either hungry, tired, or who are simply just not eating and missing meals are selected. When teachers select the students, a little bag of food is placed in the student's backpack for them to take home for the weekend.

"It's the children. It's an insurance policy," said Linda Jordan with Food2Kids. "It's an insurance policy for them to stay in school and to grow up and be strong, healthy and be able to be contributing members of society."

Food2Kids receive their funding exclusively from MTCU in Midland and with the help of private individuals from churches. They will also have their own facility in Midland that will open in September of this year. If you'd like to help donate to the kids, you can send a check to the Jubilee Center at 3311 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX 79703 or you stop by MTCU in Midland.

