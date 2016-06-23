Rachel Briers was born and raised in Plano, TX. She joined the First Alert Weather team in June 2016. Previously she worked at KLBK in Lubbock as the weekday evening Meteorologist & co-host of Trends & Friends. She graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in Atmospheric Sciences. While in college, Rachel interned at WFAA in Dallas and KBTX in College Station.

Rachel has always been interested in the weather. Her father was raised in a farming community so his fascination with weather passed on to Rachel. She really wants to get across the point of safety when it comes to severe weather, and broadcast is perfect for getting information out to the community.

Rachel married her husband, Dillon, in 2014 and they enjoy being outdoors and playing sports. Rachel is also involved with the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, and the American Meteorological Society. She is very excited to be in West Texas bringing the community the weather during the week.

You can e-mail Rachel anytime at rbriers@kwes.com.