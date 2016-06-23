Dead woman found in Reeves Co. identified

The body of a woman who was found early Saturday morning in Reeves County has been identified.



Deputies identified the woman as Chastity Whittington Brashier, 29. She was discovered near a pump jack site located on FM 1450.



The investigation showed Brashier did not live in Reeves County but was traveling through the county with a man.



The Reeves County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers are currently involved with the investigation. The department says due to the sensitivity of the incident, more details will be released as they are available for disclosure.

