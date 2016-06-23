Man hospitalized after being involved in two car crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man hospitalized after being involved in two car crash

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A man was taken to the hospital after being in a two car crash just before 8 this morning. 

Odessa Police arrived to Highway 191 to investigate the wreck. 

OPD said the driver of a Ford Focus was taken to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time. 

