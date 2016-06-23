Man hospitalized after being involved in two car crash

Man hospitalized after being in two car crash (Source: KWES)

A man was taken to the hospital after being in a two car crash just before 8 this morning.

Odessa Police arrived to Highway 191 to investigate the wreck.

OPD said the driver of a Ford Focus was taken to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.