Two wanted for breaking in, taking cigarettes, cash

Midland Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a man and a woman wanted for breaking into a convenience store.

The break-in was caught on camera on June 12, around 3 a.m. at the Greenwood Country Store on 10707 FM 307.

Crime Stoppers says the suspects used a crowbar to open the door.

Once inside, they took several cartons of cigarettes and rolls of snuff tobacco.

The two culprits also broke into a safe and took an undetermined amount of money.

The video shows the man wearing grey sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, red bandana covering his face and black shoes.

The woman was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and black pants. To see the video click here.

If you are the first person to call with information leading to the arrest of these burglars, it will be worth a $1,000 CASH REWARD.

A reminder your call will remain anonymous. No caller ID is ever used.

To submit a secure tip, call Midland Crime Stopper at 432-694-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-7-LOCKUP. You can also visit www.midlandcrimestoppers.com or download Free App ‘P3 Tips’ or go to www.p3tips.com.