Fire reported at Odessa Whataburger - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Fire reported at Odessa Whataburger

Fire Reported at Odessa Whataburger (Source:KWES) Fire Reported at Odessa Whataburger (Source:KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A Whataburger closed its doors for about 20 minutes in the early hours after employees called 9-1-1 reporting a fire.

Odessa Fire Department responded to the scene at the Whataburger on 1900 E 8th St.

The fire was contained to a small area.

No one was hurt and the restaurant didn’t suffer any damages

The restaurant resumed business as usual. 

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly