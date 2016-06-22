Fire reported at Odessa Whataburger

A Whataburger closed its doors for about 20 minutes in the early hours after employees called 9-1-1 reporting a fire.

Odessa Fire Department responded to the scene at the Whataburger on 1900 E 8th St.

The fire was contained to a small area.

No one was hurt and the restaurant didn’t suffer any damages

The restaurant resumed business as usual.

