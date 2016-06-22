Road construction underway in Hobbs

NMDOT Working on U.S. HWY 62/180 (Source:KWES)

Drivers in Hobbs will need to find an alternate route starting today.

Ramirez & Sons, will begin road construction on the southbound lane of West County Road.

The right lane will be closed approximately 1000 feet before US Hwy 62/180.

New Mexico Department of Transportation says they will be adding a deceleration lane for a new business opening soon.

Road work will last about three days.

Motorists are asked to be on the look out for traffic control while driving through the area.

