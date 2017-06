MIDLAND- This week is the air race classic, an all women's air race.

The race started Tuesday morning in Prescott, Arizona.

The race will finish Friday in Dayton Beach, Florida.

That's a distance of about 2,700 miles.

There are 50 total planes with two to three women per team.

The pilots will have several stops, all at aviation colleges.

They stopped at the Midland Airpark Basin.

