Trustees discuss corporal punishment, budget for next school year

During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, the E.C.I.S.D. school board discussed corporal punishment.

Superintendent Tom Crowe recommended getting rid of paddling, saying it puts employees who the spanking at too much risk.

The change would remove corporal punishment from being a disciplinary option.

Right now parent have the option to let their child be paddled or not.

Trustees also discussed next years school budget.

Both the Food Service Budget and the Debt Service Budget could see less money, while the General Fund would get an additional $379,000.

The extra money in the General Fund would go toward a step pay increase for certain employees.

Trustees say, despite already expecting an overall budget decrease, they are not considering raising taxes.

They are also looking into an amendment to the budget that would help them keep two incentives going next year.

This includes $6.1 million for the Retention Incentive that will go to teachers and teacher aides, plus $2.675 million for the Perfect Attendance Incentive.



