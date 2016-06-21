Penwell Knights Raceway earning national attention

The Penwell Knights Raceway is one of the few tracks in our area. However, a fire a little more than a month ago shut it down. In an effort to rebuild, they've garnered national attention.

This Friday at the track, there will be another fundraising event for the control tower that burned down. It is expected fans, local racers and celebrities will be in attendance.



Since the fire, the team has raised just around $15,000 and is on target to open in August. When the fundraising began, word spread about the cause and eventually came to the attention of the Discovery Channel.

"Chris (Hamilton) from Street Outlaws, known as "Boosted GT," contacted us and said ‘yeah’ he'd definitely make it,” said track General Manager Gary Gardenhire. “And then Mike Murillo, another well-known street racer and Air Force Won, they confirmed that they'd be here and support the deal."

It's not only gaining the Discovery Channel's attention, but has garnered support online, and even in an article to be published in a New York newspaper. Gardenhire said all the attention is likely because of the unique qualities of the track.

"Well most of the other tracks are IHRA or NHRA and they got certain specifications that they have to follow,” said Gardenhire. “We're an outlaw racetrack, we're built for street racing, we do support bracket racing and taking it off the street to come to a track to where there is a safe environment but not a lot of the tracks do what we do."

Gardenhire said if you want to hit the track, either against the Street Outlaws or not, you'll need a helmet, which they can provide. Gardenhire said the gates will open at about noon and go until they are tired.

If you can’t make this event or wish to find out more, you can find their Facebook page by clicking here.

