Greenwood Country Store robbed multiple times in a month

The Greenwood Country Store in Midland County has suffered from several break-ins and robberies in the span of a few weeks.

Since May, the Country Store saw five robberies.

The culprit first broke a door to gain access and then, days later, broke a window to enter the store.

The thieves stole about $2,000 worth of cigarettes and broke the store’s Coke machines.

After the first two break-ins, the store put up poles on their doors to avoid any more thefts.

Unfortunately the poles did not help and the store had three more break-ins.

Currently there are no suspects, but there is surveillance video that shows the thief using a bag to steal as many products as he can.

