Gabriel McDonald is in the process for a medical examination

A hearing for Gabriel McDonald, 17, was held at the Ector County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

He is accused of shooting and killing his parents back in March of this year. The court is still in the process of deciding whether McDonald will be able to stand trial.

McDonald's attorney, Justin Low, said McDonald is not competent to stand trial since he does not understand the court system. He said McDonald doesn't understand the prosecutor, the jury or the lawyer's position on a significant level.

District Attorney Bobby Bland said the next step for the court is to look over any documents Low provides in regards to getting a medical expert for McDonald. An independent medical expert was appointed for McDonald. His next hearing date is to be determined.

