Blood needed in Permian Basin

Local blood services are in dire need of blood.



In the wake of the mass shooting in Orlando, people across the country are giving blood to aid the victims but the need for blood locally is still urgent.



Senior Donor Recruiting Representative for United Blood Services, Diane Scott, said summer is when blood is in high demand because of increased trauma cases, increase in wrecks and cancer patients needing transfusions.



Scott said United Blood Services receives 65% of their blood from high school students and with school out for summer, they are in need of help from the community.



UBS needs 130 pints of blood a day in order to serve community and area hospitals and they're far from that goal.

For information on how you can help, you can find out how on the United Blood Services website at http://www.unitedbloodservices.org/tx/

