Leaving children in a hot car could result in death, legal issues

As of Monday, it’s officially the first day of summer and now is a good time to remember, leaving your kid in a car is not only potentially deadly, but also illegal.

According to kidsandcars.org, more than 770 children have died by being left in cars since 1989, an average of 38 per year. In the past two weeks alone, four children have died and three in the past week since last Thursday.

Some states such as Rhode Island and even Texas have started to enforce laws that penalize parents who leave children in hot vehicles.

Texas law states that if a child is left alone in a car and harmed, the charge could end up being child endangerment, which is a felony, which could lead to between six months to two years behind bars, along with up to $10,000 in fines.



Advocacy groups such as kidsandcars.org promote "look before you lock" because there have been times where parents have forgotten about the kids in the back seats of their cars.

