Administrative investigation leads to firing of Big Spring police officer

Big Spring officer Joel Rojo is no longer with the department, according to a Big Spring Police Department press release.

Rojo is under investigation by the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers. That investigation started August 2015 after allegations of misconduct. That's when he was placed on administrative leave. In April of 2016, Rojo was arrested after a grand jury issued five criminal indictments.

Rojo is afforded an appeals process. His trial date is set for September 2016.

