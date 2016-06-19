Car show for Father's Day in Odessa

The Crossroads Fellowship is sponsoring their first annual Crossroads car show on Father's Day.

There will be food trucks, face painting, inflatables for kids, trophies, prizes and a raffle for gift cards and awards.

The car show is located at all three of their campuses in Monahans on 301 S. Bruce Street, 6901 E. Highway 191 in Odessa and 201 NW Ave D in Andrews.

Registration is at 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Showtime is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Prizes are awarded at 2:00 p.m. but you must be present to win.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.