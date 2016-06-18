Courtyards in Odessa host car show for early fathers' day

Although the temperature was set around 100 degrees on Saturday, more than enough found their way to the Courtyard Assisted Living Center father’s day car show in Odessa.

The Courtyards, near Faudree Drive usually has a crawfish and shrimp boil for father’s day. This year, they decided to add on something new for the vehicle lovers in the neighborhood.



"That whole idea started as a crawfish boil,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Lawson. “Many of our residents love seafood and they were very excited so I thought, well, let's throw in a couple of cars to go along with it."



Most of the cars were a part of the West Texas Street Rod association, who help out with car shows in the area almost every weekend. Vice President Afton White said part of what's cool about events like the one today was seeing the reaction from the viewers, especially when it brings back fond memories.



"Everybody likes the way they look, the way they sound,” said White. “That's back in the 50s and 60s, you know everybody drove their cars and they went cruising. You know there's a lot of that going on today but it's not the same as it was back in the old days, it's just the love of the vehicles and being able to get out and cruise and enjoy your car."



At the show were some old relics like a 1965 Chevy and some newer cars such as a Camaro and of course, some crawfish.

The car show was only Saturday but there are plenty of them happening around the area almost every week. You can find the details on our website or follow the West Texas Street Rod association on Facebook.