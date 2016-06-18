Fire destroys family home in Odessa

The Odessa Fire Department was dispatched to a home off 42nd street in Odessa Saturday evening.

Josue Garcia was throwing the trash away outside his neighborhood when he started to smell smoke coming down the street.

"I saw a big cloud of smoke," Garcia said. "I was trying to run over here. but I was like no couldn't leave the kids at home. I called 911 and tried doing the best i could. Just walking down the street to check if the family is OK."

Firefighters were dispatched with two units to put out the fire around 5:54 p.m. The homeowner wasn't there at the time but a family member said they want to get as much as help as they can. The family said the homeowner has lived in the home for almost ten years but nothing is left.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

The Taste of Latin Car Club in Odessa is holding a fundraiser car wash on Monday at Bajitos Body Shop on 1501 North Grant around 9:00 a.m. The proceeds will help the homeowner.

