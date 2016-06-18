"There are things yet to be done," said Juneteenth speaker, James Fuller. "There are things that shackle us. There are things that prevent us.. interfere our being able to move forward."

Hundreds of West Texans spent their Saturday at Midland's 44th Annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

This year's theme was "Breaking the Cycle". The event focused on community togetherness and the importance of the observance.

Toyia Zachery, the event organizer says "it's important to understand our history and to put it in a historical context."

Juneteenth is a time to come together and celebrate freedom but at the same time, give back to the community.

The brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity held a can food and fan drive. The fans collected will go to residents and the canned food collected will go to Midland's Soup Kitchen.

Black Nurses Rock, a national organization participated in the health fair for the first time.

The president, Tomeka Polk was excited and says their goal is to bring health care information to our community and to those that can't get out to reach the resources themselves.

The event included food vendors, a reading of the proclamation and a dance off.

It was all done in the name of Breaking The Cycle.

