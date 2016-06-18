Midland Humane Coalition fighting to end the euthanasia of adoptable pets

The Midland Humane Coalition is fighting the euthanization of animals in the Permian Basin.

“At the Midland Humane Coalition, we partner with the Midland Community to end the euthanasia of, and find homes for, adoptable dogs and cats,” said MHC Spokesperson, Natalie Castillo. “All of our animals are temperament tested before being pulled from Midland Animal Services or other rescue groups, and are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered before being placed in their Furr-Ever Homes.”

The coalition has a cats and dogs up for adoption.

Jack is a 1 year old male Collie mix. He is an alert and intelligent dog who would make a great companion. Jack was found dumped in the country and does have separation anxiety when left alone. Jack needs a patient and loving home where he will be an included member of the family. He does great with children and other dogs.

Jonah is a 1 year old male terrier mix. He is very sweet & gets along with small dogs.

Macaroni is a 1 year old Chihuahua/Dachshund Mix. He is a very lovable little boy with a quiet and polite demeanor. He gets along with other small dogs, and loves to cuddle.

Nelson is a domestic long-haired Blue Cat who was owner surrendered to Midland Animal Services. He is a very sweet boy who has been front declawed.

Maisie Mae has been at the Enhanced Adoption Center for over a year now and would love to be adopted into her forever home. Maisie is an independent girl, but is playful and sweet when the mood strikes.

Georgie is a beautiful 5-year-old Female Tabby. She and her brother Boots came to MHC when her owner had to go to a senior living facility. She is a little shy at first, but very sweet. Georgie needs a calm home and is available for our Senior to Senior Program, which offers waived adoption fees for senior pets (5 years or older) to Senior Citizens.

If you would like to meet any of their adoptable pets you can visit their Enhanced Adoption Center, located within the Midland PetSmart Store.

For more information, you can call 432.520.3134 extension 7 for any questions about the pets.

The coalition is also hosting a “Hot Dog Run” Saturday, July 23 at Midland College.

Registration starts at 7:00 a.m.

The 5K Run starts at 8:00 and the 1K Walk starts at 8:30 a.m.

For more information you can visit HotDogRun@EventBrite.com