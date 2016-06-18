The 2nd Annual Puppy Paws Benefit kicks off today at the Moose Lodge located at 2711 N. Dixie in Odessa.

The event starts at noon and will continue all day and into the night.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for prize drawings throughout the entire event.

Prizes include televisions, home decorations, gift certificates and more.

BBQ plates will be on sale for $10 which will include brisket, sides and dessert.

Pool tournaments are scheduled starting at 1 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.

The Dust Bowl Animal Rescue continues to work on the overwhelming numbers of abandoned, neglected and abused animals in the area.

All proceeds will go to Dust Bowl Animal Rescue.

