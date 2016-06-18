Scheduled maintenance on city of Odessa's website

Maintenance is scheduled today on the city of Odessa's website that will cause the city’s website to be offline between 1 and 5 p.m.

During this scheduled maintenance time online or phone payments will not be available as well as any online registrations or form submissions.

Utility payments can be made in person Monday through Friday at City Hall, which is located at 411 West Eight Street, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Payments can also be made at the utility payment kiosk, located on the south side of City Hall, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information email or call Andrea Goodson, the Public Information Coordinator, at 432-257-0537.