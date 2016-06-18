Female remains found near pump jack in Reeves County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Female remains found near pump jack in Reeves County

By Natalie Morales, Multi-Media Journalist
REEVES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A woman's body has been found near a pump jack close to 285 and FM 1450.

We spoke to the Reeves County Sheriff's Office who said they do not have any other details right now as they are currently investigating it.

The Sheriff's Office said they are treating it as a homicide.

We will continue to bring you details as officials release them.

